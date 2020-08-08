Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $773,758.39 and $1,540.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Delphy Profile

DPY is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

