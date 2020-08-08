DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 130.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $29,308.15 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00062554 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00274603 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039028 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008601 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

