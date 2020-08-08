Denarius One Day Volume Reaches $63.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001546 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. Denarius has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,368,943 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

