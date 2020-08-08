Denarius Price Tops $0.18 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Denarius has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Denarius has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,368,735 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

