Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Denny’s stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Denny’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 819,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Denny’s by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 657,419 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $3,219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $2,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

