Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,656 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $602.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

