Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Fatbtc, IDEX and Lykke Exchange. Dent has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.01981134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00111114 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,803,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Fatbtc, Binance, HitBTC, CoinBene, Allbit, FCoin, OKEx, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, WazirX, Liquid, Coinrail, LATOKEN, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

