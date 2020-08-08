Dent Market Capitalization Reaches $27.28 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Dent has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $27.28 million and $1.10 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, WazirX, Kucoin and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00108921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.01975998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00194424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111193 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,803,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Bitbns, Radar Relay, WazirX, Binance, FCoin, LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Allbit, OKEx, Liquid, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

