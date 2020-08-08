Dero Price Reaches $1.23 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Dero has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and $570,142.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00010465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,921,345 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.