Desire 1-Day Volume Tops $7,484.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $10,856.29 and $7,484.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,747.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.87 or 0.03369950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.02619081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00494858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00799810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00796224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00059362 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00016626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

