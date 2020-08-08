Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Desire has a total market capitalization of $10,907.98 and approximately $7,303.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Desire has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,787.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.99 or 0.03325419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.02622671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00496184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00804744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00803047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00059132 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00016644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

