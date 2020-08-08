Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.27 ($8.16).

Several research firms have commented on LHA. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

LHA stock opened at €7.98 ($8.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($20.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

