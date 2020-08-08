DeVault (DVT) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, DeVault has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $212,097.74 and approximately $377.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 308,104,222 coins and its circulating supply is 257,592,604 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

