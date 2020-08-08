DEX Trading Down 1.1% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $306,505.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.01970778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00110821 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

