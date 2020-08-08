DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,114. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $455.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.10 and its 200 day moving average is $331.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $202,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,293 shares of company stock valued at $22,199,183. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

