DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.68 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DMAC. ValuEngine cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

