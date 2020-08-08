Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, analysts expect Diamond S Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSSI opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $330.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.33. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

