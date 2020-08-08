Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SRB Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,410. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.