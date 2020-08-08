Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Issues Earnings Results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 139.27%.

DRNA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 709,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,912. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $216,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $97,969.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,343.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,824. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

