Digirad (DRAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter.

DRAD stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Digirad has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CFO David J. Noble bought 20,000 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,150.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $98,560. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

