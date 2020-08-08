Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $62.83 or 0.00535954 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $850,665.76 and approximately $1.90 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00106841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.01983678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111555 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,539 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

