Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $350,950.42 and $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00807037 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004569 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

