Digitalcoin Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $67,224.26 and $430.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000530 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,684,778 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

