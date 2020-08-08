DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.86 million and $133,038.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00803356 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000518 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,073,565,905 coins and its circulating supply is 4,859,080,714 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

