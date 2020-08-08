DigixDAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48,891.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $48,891.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $76.05 or 0.00648595 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Binance, Bancor Network and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00108181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.01974952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 167,478 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liqui, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, BigONE, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

