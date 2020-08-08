Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $915,448.02 and $314.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020408 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004281 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004036 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.