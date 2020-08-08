Dimension Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $18.60 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and $186,776.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00028797 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.