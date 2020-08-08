Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $834.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 60.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

