Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $328,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,390. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 115.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

DIOD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. 324,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,840. Diodes has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

