Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.29

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.29 and traded as low as $14.15. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 2,685,113 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZ. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 2,286.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 142,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.