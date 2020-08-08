Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Position Trimmed by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 347.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,726,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

