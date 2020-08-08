DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Stock Price Up 60%

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)’s stock price rose 60% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operates a network of approximately 6,100 proprietary and franchise stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, or Minipreço.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.