Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $1.93. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 95,343 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.20. The company has a market cap of $234.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 million. Analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11,177.00%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

