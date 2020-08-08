DMarket (DMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.86 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $8.86 million and $249,580.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

