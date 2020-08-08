Dock Price Reaches $0.0219 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 52% against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,628,024 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

