DogeCash Achieves Market Cap of $224,361.48 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $224,361.48 and approximately $16,349.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00479078 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013818 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003653 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017027 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001272 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 12,032,008 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

