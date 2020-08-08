Dogecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $443.99 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $443.99 million and $66.43 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bitbns, Fatbtc and Tripe Dice Exchange. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00495329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000978 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000367 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,743,992,754 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

