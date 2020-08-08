Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.94

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.94 and traded as high as $50.42. Dollarama shares last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 664,327 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.44.

The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$47.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.94.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total value of C$192,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,312,141.60. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

