Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,873,000 after buying an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.