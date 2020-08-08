Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $315.94

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $315.94 and traded as high as $331.80. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $330.40, with a volume of 793,331 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.43).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Dominic Paul acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £200,960 ($247,304.95).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

