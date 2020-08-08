Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Cfra raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $389.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,135. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

