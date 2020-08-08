Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Update

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 843,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

DOMO stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,624.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Domo by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

