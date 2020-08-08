DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Hits $0.0020

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $233,248.03 and $5,312.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00493563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000982 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000369 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

