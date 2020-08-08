Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 57.20%.

Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,106. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

