Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Dorman Products worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

