Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DOV traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $108.03. 883,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

