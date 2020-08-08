Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

