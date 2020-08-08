Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.0732 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $25.67 million and $95,513.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, LATOKEN and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.01979449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00190804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111300 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,707,287 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Tidex, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.