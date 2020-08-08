Dragonchain One Day Volume Reaches $193,298.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $193,298.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,707,287 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.