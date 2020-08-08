Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.62

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $234.62 and traded as high as $296.40. Drax Group shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 1,270,748 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.50 ($4.09).

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 16,000.00%.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton bought 60,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £165,653.44 ($203,856.07). Also, insider Will Gardiner sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.40), for a total value of £40,556.10 ($49,909.06).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

